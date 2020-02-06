PSST Adds Highly Accomplished Financial Professional as CFO

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSST, LLC (www.psst.com), providers of integration and compliance software solutions for efficient K-12 school management, announced today that it has significantly enhanced its business leadership with the hire of Mark Lattis as Chief Financial Officer. Through his addition PSST is demonstrating its commitment to institutional-grade financial controls and reporting, and highly efficient and accurate client invoicing procedures.

Mark, a CPA and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), was previously Assistant Controller for Yum! Brands, a Fortune 500 corporation with 43,500 restaurants in 135 countries. Mark drove both operational efficiencies and margin enhancements, and ensured that flagship brand KFC US maintained GAAP compliance. Prior to Yum! Mark was a Senior Accountant with full service public accounting firm Strothman and Company, and gained significant transactional expertise as owner of Everest Building and Development. He began his financial career with Invesco, ultimately rising to Partner and Portfolio Manager. Mark earned a BS in Economics and his Accounting Certificate from the University of Louisville, and an MBA from the University of Kentucky.

"Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, PSST has long been a leader in K-12 school district administration solutions. The addition of a professional of Mark's caliber further elevates our market profile, and signals a new era for both our company and our customers," said PSST Executive Chairman Lou Castelli. "In addition to Mark's demonstrated financial management capabilities, he is a proven corporate leader and brings to PSST blue-chip operational best practices."

"I recognized in PSST an outstanding legacy of technological innovation and customer care, and a company at an exciting inflection point," stated Mark Lattis. "This is the sort of opportunity rare in my profession – an established but nimble company, with bright prospects before it and the chance to drive material positive development. I look forward to forging relationships with each of our customers and further cementing our leadership role within the industry."

About PSST

Louisville, KY-based PSST was founded in 1990 with a vision for improving efficiencies for K-12 and business administrators with integration and compliance solutions. Over the decades, PSST has established a reputation for its client-centered service and integration and compliance solutions that save time, money and resources for K-12 districts and businesses in the areas of Human Resources, Finance, Payroll, and Benefit administration. Learn more at www.psst.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psst-adds-highly-accomplished-financial-professional-as-cfo-301000615.html

SOURCE PSST, LLC