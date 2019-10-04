PSTA Releases Initial Industry and Public Safety Recommendations on Mapping

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consistent with the purpose and mission of the PSTA, the PSTA Board of Directors is pleased to release the Mapping Technical Subcommittee report which includes the initial PSTA recommendations for public safety and industry.

The Mapping Subcommittee was established to review current mapping standards and trends in public safety mapping technology. Subcommittee members then identified gaps and overlapping or conflicting standards that may create potential problems for public safety agencies who are using mapping solutions to provide the framework for connecting, managing, and sharing IoT data between other technology systems, both internally within agencies, and externally to share information with other public safety stakeholders. This was followed by the development of a set of recommendations for a number of key public safety workflow areas surrounding existing open standards and industry specific standards that have been field-tested and adopted by a significant assemblage of organizations and vendors from across public safety industries. Where the desired criteria have not been met, recommendations are given regarding standards, explaining how subsequent implementation would solve a known interoperability challenge.

The Subcommittee's recommendations are being made based on input and ongoing discussion among PSTA industry and public safety membership, and have been formulated leveraging this industry and public safety expertise as well as publicly available standards and related information.

"We definitely had robust conversations and have open collaboration between public safety agencies and industry on the PSTA Mapping Subcommittee, and have been working together to determine how agencies can best leverage open standards for real world responses like I see every day," said Captain Kirk McKinzie, Consumnes (CA) Fire Department and Mapping Subcommittee member.

Additional input from public safety and industry are welcome on these and future recommendations.

Mike King, Esri's Director of Emergency Communications Solutions and PSTA Board Member added, "Geographic Information Systems (GIS) have been used by fire departments, law enforcement EMS agencies for many years. The PSTA Mapping Subcommittee focused on those standards that best support public safety operations, and will help drive more open standard innovation in public safety applications that leverage mapping for emergency response."

As PSTA considers additional, relevant information provided within the Mapping Subcommittee, it will update and release any changes to its recommendations as necessary. The current report version will be posted on the PSTA website (https://www.pstalliance.org/technical-committees/subcommittee-report-and-comment-form/) and will be open and accessible to the public.

If you are a member of a public safety agency/association, industry or academia and want to contribute to these important technical subcommittee discussions going forward, please visit https://www.pstalliance.org/how-to-join/ to join the PSTA and share your experience and knowledge.

About PSTA

The Public Safety Technology Alliance (PSTA), comprised of telecommunications industry, public safety, and technology leaders, is a nonprofit coalition with a mission to accelerate the conformance of technology that is both open and standards compliant to ensure public safety has a safe, secure and interoperable framework for the next generation of communications tools by guiding the implementation and testing of technical specifications requirements for applications, handsets, connected devices, cloud applications and storage that will be used by the first responder community. For more information, visit http://www.pstalliance.org.

