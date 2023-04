Psyched Clinical Trials: Australian Univ. Pursues MDMA, MEAI Compound About To Set Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Monash University Engages LaNeo MDMAAustralian Monash University's psychedelics research lab has contracted MDXX-class molecules developer PharmAla Biotech to manufacture and supply its clinical-grade MDMA LaNeo for an upcoming Phase 2 clinical study.Delivery is set for this summer.This is PharmAla's fourth MDMA supply for a major clinical trial in Australia. Notably, PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture GMP MDMA and the first to make two GMP-compliant psychedelic APIs available to researchers.See Also: EXCLUSIVE - MDMA Therapy Experts Debate Upcoming Approval And Psychedelic Market OppCEO Nick Kadysh says that Australia is "rapidly becoming one of the most exciting locations for MDMA research anywhere in the world. The latest supply deal helps PharmAla continue "to establish itself as the premier supplier of choice for clinical ...