Psychedelic Medicine Has Arrived In America

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychedelic medicine, an emergent and promising treatment for common mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, has not been accessible to most Americans — until now. Mindbloom, a mental health and wellbeing company delivering guided psychedelic therapy in a supportive, thoughtfully designed environment, has opened its first location in New York City.

Mindbloom was established to increase American's access to affordable and effective science-backed therapeutic experiences designed by leaders in the fields of psychiatry and psychedelic medicine. Founded by seasoned tech entrepreneur Dylan Beynon and clinically overseen by one of the industry's foremost psychedelic medicine experts, Dr. Casey Paleos, Mindbloom's initial offering is guided ketamine therapy, affordably priced at $150 - $250 per session.

"Psychedelic medicine is increasingly demonstrating that it can provide profound, long-lasting and life-changing effects. We're helping people achieve a deeper therapeutic experience in order to grow, heal and expand their human potential." said Mindbloom CEO Beynon. "We partner with licensed psychiatric clinicians to improve client outcomes by facilitating treatments in a comfortable, elevated, hospitality-inspired space."

Following a rigorous initial screening which includes a psychiatric evaluation with a clinician, qualifying clients are prescribed a program of ketamine therapy administered via sublingual tablet or intramuscular injection. Mindbloom's friendly, expert team offers coaching on how to set intentions and cultivate a receptive, expansive mindset for the introspective journey ahead. Each session lasts approximately one hour and takes place in a private, spa-like setting with amenities such as zero gravity chairs, weighted blankets, eye masks, noise-cancelling headphones and aromatherapy on hand for optimal comfort. Afterwards, clients reflect, refresh and journal their experience in one of Mindbloom's integration rooms.

According to Mindbloom Medical Director and board certified psychiatrist Dr. Paleos, "Mental healthcare is the number one public health crisis in the developed world. Mindbloom's therapy protocols are designed to alleviate suffering for depression or anxiety and facilitate lasting transformation for the people who need it most." He added, "Our programs are backed by extensive medical literature and my own experience researching psychedelic medicine for more than a decade and practicing ketamine therapy since 2016."

A pioneer in psychedelic research, Paleos has devoted his career to researching ketamine and other psychedelic medicines such as MDMA and psilocybin in both academic and clinical settings. A Co-Principal Investigator for the NYU-Bellevue Ketamine for Depression Study, Dr. Paleos was one of the early researchers to identify ketamine as a breakthrough treatment for depression. Paleos is also a Principal Investigator and Study Therapist for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)-sponsored MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy for PTSD Phase 3 Clinical Trials. Previously, he was a Principal Investigator for the MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy Phase 2 Clinical Trials and a Study Therapist for the NYU Psilocybin Cancer Anxiety Study.

While MDMA and psilocybin treatments are still undergoing clinical trials for FDA approval, ketamine is the only psychedelic medicine that can currently be prescribed in the U.S. It has safely been used as an FDA-approved anesthetic since 1970. At lower doses, ketamine can induce physical sensations and thought patterns described as psychedelic.

The first psychedelic medicine clinic of its kind to open in the U.S., Mindbloom is now treating clients at its location in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. The company has plans to expand rapidly, with a new state-of-the-art flagship space set to open in the city later this year. Additional Mindbloom locations are planned for Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Austin.

Mindbloom is also developing its proprietary technology platform to provide patients with ongoing support as they continue their therapeutic journey. In addition to video consultations, clients will have access to remote treatment options such as 1:1 virtual talk therapy with a licensed therapist, designed to integrate clients' new insights into actionable plans for day to day life.

"At Mindbloom, we are democratizing access to psychedelic medicine and destigmatizing common, often crippling, mental health conditions," said Beynon. "We aim to become America's trusted destination for cutting-edge, science-backed approaches to achieving and maintaining optimal wellness and mental health."

Mindbloom is located at 245 5th Avenue, Third Floor, New York, NY. For more information about Mindbloom, or to request a new client consultation, visit www.mindbloom.co .

