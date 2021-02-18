Psychedelic Wellness-Focused Company Delic Announces Engagement with Wall Street Reporter

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Inc (the "Company" or "DELIC") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Wall Street Reporter, a multi-platform global marketing firm to increase investor awareness.

The marketing awareness services provided by Wall Street Reporter will be aimed at maintaining and building the profile of DELIC Inc through traditional press initiatives, online conferences and CEO Interviews.

Matt Stang, CEO and Founder of DELIC commented, "We are very excited to be working with the team at Wall Street Reporter to help us share the DELIC story with a wider audience, particularly in the US investment community. Given our recent acquisition of Ketamine Infusion Centers, along with other milestones we expect to achieve this year, this is the perfect time to expand our reach and help more potential new investors learn about our business. We chose Wall Street Reporter as our investor marketing partner because of their strong track record and multiple recent successes with other high growth-potential companies."

Wall Street Reporter has been online since 1997, and traces its heritage to 1843, as the first financial newspaper published in the United States. Today, Wall Street Reporter is best known as a "bridge" connecting serious investors directly with management of public companies. Their exclusive CEO Interviews, and Investment Conferences enable company management to share their company's "investment story" in their own words, without media bias, or filtering. This management access gives investors access to enable them to understand a company's upside potential, in the proper context, straight from the source.

As compensation, Wall Street Reporter will receive a payment of USD $125,000 and has been granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of CAD $0.65 per share for a period expiring February 16, 2022.

About DELIC CORP INC.

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include Ketamine Infusion Center, a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, "Reality Sandwich," a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic," the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic," an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com .

About Wall Street Reporter

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is a leading online, market news provider that brings current news and market insight to investors and gives investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies. Wall Street Reporter's global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide. Learn more at www.wallstreetreporter.com .

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.