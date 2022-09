Psychedelics Companies Seek Innovative Methods To Deliver Assisted Therapies, This One Stands Out

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

As competence grows, biopharmaceuticals are searching for ways to present their specific psychedelic substance-assisted therapies in a way that might differentiate them from their competitors while maintaining safety and efficiency standards.In this sense, Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: AWKNF), the biotech firm aiming to tackle addictions, has signed a development agreement with Catalent, a global company aiding biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize the development, launch and supply of treatments across multiple modalities. The agreement is set to investigate a market-ready proprietary formulation and optimized delivery route for Awakn’s MDMA using Catalent's Zydis ...Full story available on Benzinga.com