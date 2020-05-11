Psychotherapist Dr. Abby Lev launches CBT Online with Teletherapy Resources for Clients and Clinicians

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In sync with Mental Health Awareness Month (May 2020), Bay Area CBT Center Director and Psychotherapist Dr. Abby Lev announces the launch of CBTOnline.com, a secure teletherapy platform that connects people to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) experts. Clients can communicate with these licensed therapists anytime, anywhere across all devices (mobile, computer, iPad). This evidence-based program provides a variety of online CBT services, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) counseling, group therapy sessions, coaching, webinars, online courses, videos, mindful audio and exercises to help people break negative patterns and live happier lives.

Dr. Abby Lev, CBTOnline Founder, explained, "CBTOnline's goal is to provide millions with online teletherapy tools and resources so that no one is left feeling alone and without access to help, especially today when mental health needs are soaring with the coronavirus global pandemic and economic impacts."

CBTOnline.com offers free and paid service options for individuals, couples, clinicians and executives with the world's largest network of licensed and accredited therapists, counselors and coaches, who are carefully screened based on their expertise. The online therapy platform is unlike any other because it:



Focuses on CBT therapy that is scientifically-proven to actually work more effectively.

Includes clinicians who are highly specialized in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experts in the field.

Provides CE (Continuing Education) sessions for therapists, and requires continuous training.

Offers a CBT ToolKit with a large variety of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy resources, including videos, tips, mindfulness audio, questionnaires, online worksheets, webinars, online courses, and much more.

When asked "What is CBT?", Dr. Abby Lev explains, "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy takes a more active and direct approach to therapy. It uses CBT techniques, experiential exercise, tools, and role plays to help people change negative behaviors and build healthier habits. CBT is an evidence-based approach to therapy that teaches skills such as self-compassion, negotiation, assertiveness, mindfulness, exposure, defusion emotion regulation, and more."

CBT Online is unique as the only online therapy platform that places top priority on the CBT expertise, quality and training of therapists.

CBTOnline.com in-person and teletherapy services include:

1. Free and Low Cost Teletherapy - In order to give back, CBTOnline.com is offering some free and low fee therapy sessions for a limited time for individuals who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and can't afford therapy.

2. Free Questionnaires with Personal Assessments – CBT Online offers free online questionnaires that anyone can take to learn more about personal patterns and behaviors, including their Interpersonal Problems Questionnaire, Job Satisfaction Questionnaire, Procrastination Questionnaire, Relationship Schemas Questionnaire and more.

3. Online Therapy and CBT Toolkit – Anyone can sign-up for a CBTOnline.com session or memberships package, where they will be assigned a CBT expert. Members will receive a CBT Toolkit that includes access to a variety of CBT online resources.

4. Relationship Group Therapy for Singles and Couples – Based on Dr. Lev's specialty in relationships, singles and couples can sign up for Group Therapy sessions on CBTOnline.com. These personalized sessions are limited to small groups and meet once a week for 6-12 weeks.

5. CBT Coaching – Individuals and corporate executives can also sign up for online CBT Coaching, which includes Executive Coaching, Organizational Coaching, Corporate Training and Relationship Coaching on a wide range of personal development topics.

6. Continuing Education (CE) Webinars and Consultations for Clinicians – For CE credit, therapists can sign up for CBTOnline.com webinars, one-on-one coaching, or group consultations on ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), Schemas, Nonviolent Communications, and more.

Based on a wide range of CBT expertise, CBTOnline.com experts can help clients who are struggling with anxiety, body image issues, career change, chronic worry, communication issues, depression, grief and loss, Bipolar Disorder, hair pulling and skin picking, impulse control, indecision, job burnout, life transitions, low self-esteem, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), organizational issues, panic attacks, phobias, procrastination, relationship difficulties, self-doubt, social anxiety, trauma and work-related stress.

ABOUT

Dr. Abby Lev (San Francisco Bay Area, CA) is a Psychotherapist, CBT Online Founder, Mediator, Author, and Executive Coach. Dr. Lev is the Director of the Bay Area CBT Center, a clinic that specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help individuals and couples break unhelpful patterns, develop healthier habits, and improve all areas of life. Dr. Lev has coauthored three books on relationships: 1. "Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Couples" 2. "Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Interpersonal Problems" and 3. "The Interpersonal Problems Workbook." Dr. Lev founded CBTOnline, an online platform that connects people with therapists specializing in CBT, and offers a library of online CBT resources. Dr. Lev utilizes evidence-based practices, including CBT, ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), and Schema Therapy to help people who are struggling with a variety of issues live a happier and more fulfilling life. Dr. Lev has worked with people who are struggling with relationship problems, anxiety, trauma, depression, emotional dysregulation, body image issues, work related stress, OCD and mood disorders. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, HelloGiggles, KGO 810 AM The Chip Franklin Show, Psychologists Off the Clock, Healing Powers Podcast, and many more. https://cbtonline.com

