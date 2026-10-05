Psyence BioMed Sets U.S. Ibogaine Manufacturing Pathway With Benuvia

(RTTNews) - Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) on Monday announced that its wholly-owned Texas subsidiary, Texas Ibogaine Research Corporation (TIRC), entered a manufacturing services agreement with Benuvia Operations to establish a U.S.-based pathway for manufacturing pharmaceutical-grade ibogaine API under cGMP standards.

Benuvia operates an approximately 83,000-square-foot, DEA-registered controlled-substance manufacturing facility in Round Rock, Texas, with capabilities covering API development, manufacturing, analytical development, stability programs and regulatory support.

The partnership builds on TIRC's previously announced binding term sheet with PsyLabs for an exclusive U.S. license, supply and wholesale distribution arrangement covering pharmaceutical-grade ibogaine.

Benuvia currently holds approximately half of the U.S. aggregate production quota for ibogaine, while applications for the import permit and procurement quota required for planned production are being advanced with the DEA.

Psyence BioMed said the U.S.-based manufacturing pathway is intended to support chain-of-custody controls, batch consistency and chemistry, manufacturing and controls work for future regulatory submissions and clinical development programs.

PBM shares Friday's closed at $5.16, down 7.59%. In the premarket, stock is up 6.78% at $5.51.