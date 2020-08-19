PT Collectius Asset Management announces new membership with PEFINDO Credit Bureau

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Collectius Asset Management, the Singapore-based pan-Asian pioneer in debt management, announced a partnership with leading Indonesian credit bureau, PEFINDO also known as IdScore. With the new partnership, Collectius will now have access to valuable data insights from the bureau, allowing them to better tailor payment arrangements to suit customer needs.

Collectius continues to strengthen its position as the preferred debt purchaser of consumer non-performing loans (NPLs) in the ASEAN region. Founded with a people-first mentality, its partnership with IdScore is the latest initiative in the company's strategy to employ innovative tools and data-driven insights to support customers improve their credit score and eventually become debt-free.

Kian Foh Then, Group Chief Operating Officer of Collectius, explains, "COVID-19 has created many challenges for businesses as well as individuals. We are committed to utilising the best tools, data and research available to devise workable repayment plans so that our customers in Indonesia can become debt-free."

Yohanes Arts Abimanyu, President Director, PEFINDO Credit Bureau, said, "We appreciate the trust and co-operation demonstrated by PT Collectius Asset Management in actualizing this valuable partnership. We hope our services can offer more enhanced payment solutions to their customers and accelerate business growth through effective and measurable risk management."

About Collectius

Collectius is a trusted restructuring partner to banks and financial institutions in Asia with operations in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Its business is to purchase portfolios of non-performing consumer loans and recover them by supporting its customers to become debt-free using the ''Collectius way of collection.'' The company is offering a customer-centric approach and operates a data-driven collection platform powered by machine learning and digital first communication. Collectius is bringing foreign direct investment, providing employment opportunities and high-quality training of its staff. More information available: https://www.collectius.com/

About PEFINDO Credit Bureau

PEFINDO Credit Bureau also known as IdScore is a Credit Bureau (LPIP) as referred to in Central Bank of Indonesia Regulation (PBI) No. 15/1/PBI/2013 concerning Credit Bureau issued on February 18, 2013 which are subsequently converted into Financial Services Authority Regulation (POJK) Number 42/POJK.03/2019 concerning Credit Bureau (LPIP) established on December 26, 2019. PEFINDO Credit Bureau operates by collecting credit data from financial institutions and non-credit data from several public agencies and institutions as our partners. The data is then processed and presented in the form of comprehensive and value-added information.

SOURCE Collectius