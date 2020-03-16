PT company's telerehab program solves for remote physical therapy during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTION PT Group has the solution for providing physical, occupational and speech therapy to patients during the global Coronavirus pandemic via their telerehabilitation program, MOTION on the GO.

MOTION on the GO launched in 2019 as a convenient alternative to office visits for patients who found it challenging to fit in-person therapy into their schedule or routine, such as busy parents or professionals or people with transportation challenges.

"Telerehabilitation adds an entirely new dimension of care to our arsenal, allowing us to treat our patients regardless of where they are," said the CEO of MOTION, Ed Miersch. "In light of CDC's current recommendations for social distancing, MOTION on the GO has quickly become a critical tool in providing our patients the therapy they need."

MOTION on the GO utilizes telerehabilitation technology by BlueJay Health, enabling therapists to meet with patients simply and securely via computer or smartphone. "We are able to offer MOTION on the GO to our patients for a broad range of conditions, including injury recovery, post-surgical rehab, and chronic pain," said Mike Fox, Chief Clinical Director at MOTION. "It is also a viable alternative for patients whose elective surgery has been cancelled due to the current crisis. Therapists love the program because it enables them to spend dedicated time with their patients. Patients love the ease of the technology—they tell us they feel like we are right in the room with them. We can also invite treating physicians to join their patient's evaluation and/or therapy sessions via videoconference, allowing us to effectively coordinate care."

MOTION on the GO is available in the seven states where MOTION operates and beyond. Per recent legislation, most insurance companies are covering telehealth and patients' cost will not exceed current copay and/or co-insurance.

To request a MOTION on the GO appointment, visit motionptg.com.

About MOTION

MOTION PT Group is a leading provider of physical, occupational and speech therapy to individuals of all ages in New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Kentucky and Florida. Staffed by caring professionals, MOTION is committed to the well-being of every individual, facilitating healing and empowering patients to live their fullest lives. MOTION is backed by Pharos Capital Group.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pt-companys-telerehab-program-solves-for-remote-physical-therapy-during-covid-19-outbreak-301025201.html

SOURCE MOTION PT Group