|
22.04.2022 14:00:00
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Telkom Indonesia's 20-F report is available on its website at www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/) as well as through the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).
Holders of Telkom Indonesia's securities can receive a hard copy of the 20-F report (including the complete audited financial statements) free of charge upon request. Requests can be made by contacting Telkom Indonesia Investor Relations at investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id) or by phone at +62-21-5215109.
For further information please contact:
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Investor Relations
Andi Setiawan
Tel.: +62-21-5215109
E-mail: investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id)
Website: www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pt-telkom-indonesia-persero-tbk-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301529814.html
SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. (PT TELKOM) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. (PT TELKOM) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.