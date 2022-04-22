22.04.2022 14:00:00

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk)

Telkom Indonesia's 20-F report is available on its website at www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/) as well as through the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Holders of Telkom Indonesia's securities can receive a hard copy of the 20-F report (including the complete audited financial statements) free of charge upon request. Requests can be made by contacting Telkom Indonesia Investor Relations at investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id) or by phone at +62-21-5215109.

For further information please contact:
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Investor Relations
Andi Setiawan
Tel.: +62-21-5215109
E-mail: investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id)
Website: www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/)

SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

