07.04.2023

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Telkom Indonesia's 20-F report is available on its website at www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/) as well as through the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Holders of Telkom Indonesia's securities can receive a hard copy of the 20-F report (including the complete audited financial statements) free of charge upon request. Requests can be made by contacting Telkom Indonesia Investor Relations at investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id) or by phone at +62-21-5215109.

For further information please contact:

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Investor Relations
Edwin Julianus Sebayang
Tel.: +62-21-5215109
E-mail: investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id)
Website: www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/)

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pt-telkom-indonesia-persero-tbk-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301792209.html

SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. (PT TELKOM) (Spons. ADRS) 25,60 0,00% PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. (PT TELKOM) (Spons. ADRS)

