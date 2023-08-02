02.08.2023 05:41:53

PTC Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 5.83 Mln Shares At $141.75/shr

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) announced the pricing of a public secondary offering of about 5.83 million shares of its outstanding common stock by Rockwell Automation Inc. at the public offering price of $141.75 per share.

The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is solely a resale of secondary shares currently issued and outstanding, and PTC will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering, PTC said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the sole underwriter for the secondary offering.

