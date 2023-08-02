|
02.08.2023 05:41:53
PTC Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 5.83 Mln Shares At $141.75/shr
(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) announced the pricing of a public secondary offering of about 5.83 million shares of its outstanding common stock by Rockwell Automation Inc. at the public offering price of $141.75 per share.
The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
The offering is solely a resale of secondary shares currently issued and outstanding, and PTC will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering, PTC said in a statement.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the sole underwriter for the secondary offering.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rockwell Automation Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rockwell Automation Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PTC Inc
|130,60
|6,27%
|Rockwell Automation Inc.
|280,00
|-10,26%