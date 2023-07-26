26.07.2023 22:06:36

PTC Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $61.40 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $70.48 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.65 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $542.34 million from $462.47 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $61.40 Mln. vs. $70.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $542.34 Mln vs. $462.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 - $570 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.07 - $4.38 Full year revenue guidance: $2,090 - $2,120 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PTC Incmehr Nachrichten