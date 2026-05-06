PTC Aktie
WKN DE: A1H9GN / ISIN: US69370C1009
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06.05.2026 22:12:04
PTC Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PMTC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $590.72 million, or $4.98 per share. This compares with $162.64 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.
Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $319.34 million or $2.69 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $774.30 million from $636.36 million last year.
PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $590.72 Mln. vs. $162.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.98 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $774.30 Mln vs. $636.36 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.24 To $ 1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 580 M To $ 640 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.65 To $ 8.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.580 B To $ 2.820 B
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