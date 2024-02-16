|
16.02.2024 14:02:00
PTC Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It
There's little doubt that the manufacturing sector is slowing, but what does that mean for industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)? The company's first-quarter 2024 results showed that it's continuing to grow its crucial metric by a mid-teens rate, and its guidance for the full year suggests it will keep growing and generating value for investors. Still, will PTC hit its guidance? Here's what you need to know before buying the stock.There's no way around it. This is an investment article about PTC, so there will be three-letter acronyms! Please stick with me -- it will get easier as I go along. ARR refers to PTC's key metric: Annual run rate. This represents "the annualized value of our portfolio of active subscription software, cloud, SaaS, and support contracts as of the end of the reporting period." As with all software companies focused on a subscription model, this is the critical number to follow as it tends to convert to free cash flow (FCF).After delivering 13% organic constant currency ARR growth of 13% in 2023, management expects ARR growth of 11% to 14% in 2024 and conservatively models 12% ARR growth to hit its guidance for FCF of $725 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PTC Incmehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: So steht der S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel PTC-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in PTC von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Ende des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu PTC Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PTC Inc
|164,80
|-0,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fällt nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich zum Wochenstart etwas leichter. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.