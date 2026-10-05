PTC Aktie

PTC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H9GN / ISIN: US69370C1009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.10.2026 04:51:14

PTC Stock Jumps After Report Says Schneider Electric Nears $20 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - France-based Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK, SU.PA, SND.DE) is close to acquiring U.S. industrial software maker PTC Inc. (PTC) in a deal valued at about $20 billion, according to a report by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of PTC closed down 1.67% at $144.03 on October 2, falling $2.44 during regular trading. However, the stock surged in overnight trading, rising 16.95% to $168.45, a gain of $24.4.

The proposed transaction could be announced as soon as Monday, although discussions are still ongoing and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be finalized, the report said.

A deal would mark one of Schneider Electric's largest acquisitions and would significantly expand its presence in industrial software, digital engineering and manufacturing technology. PTC, headquartered in Boston, develops software used for product design, industrial automation and digital transformation initiatives across a range of industries.

PTC currently has a market capitalization of approximately $15.6 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PTC Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PTC Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PTC Inc 172,00 35,43% PTC Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX volatil -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenbeginn wechselhaft. Auch der DAX kann sich am Montag für keine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen