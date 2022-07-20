PTC Therapeutics Granted Marketing Authorization By EU For Upstaza To Treat AADC Deficiency

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) announced Wednesday that Upstaza (eladocagene exuparvovec) was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission. Upstaza is the first approved disease-modifying treatment for aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency and the first marketed gene therapy directly infused into the brain. It is approved for patients 18 months and older.

Upstaza is a one-time gene replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of patients aged 18 months and older with a clinical, molecular, and genetically confirmed diagnosis of AADC deficiency with a severe phenotype.

The marketing authorization is applicable to all 27 European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

