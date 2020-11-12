Public Comments Invited - Draft Terms of Reference for the Regional Assessment Follow-up Program

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proceeding with the development and implementation of a follow-up program for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador, which will track and report on the progress of the commitments outlined in the Ministerial Response to the Regional Assessment Committee's Report.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Terms of Reference for the Regional Assessment (RA) Follow-up Program.

The RA Follow-up Program will track and report on the implementation and effectiveness of the commitments outlined in the Ministerial Response. Through the RA Follow-up Program, new and updated information will be identified and examined on an annual basis to determine its applicability to offshore exploratory drilling and to ensure that the Regional Assessment remains current and valid into the future.

The Terms of Reference of the RA Follow-up Program, once finalized, will set out the program's objectives, governance structures, legislated authorities, and funding as well as roles and responsibilities of participants, including the RA Follow-up Steering Committee and the RA Follow-up Program Advisory Committee.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until December 12, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80156). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation with key stakeholders, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while maintaining its duty to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit canada.ca/iaac.

The Agency will consider all comments received, finalize the Terms of Reference for the Regional Assessment Follow-up Program and post the final version on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry. The Agency will also seek applications for members of the RA Follow-up Program Advisory Committee.

Associated Links

Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada )

and (Impact Assessment Agency of ) Regional and Strategic Assessments (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada )

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #NLOffshoreAssessment

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada