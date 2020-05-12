Public Facilities Use AppointmentPlus Online Scheduling to Limit Visitors During Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local, state, and federal governments are utilizing appointment scheduling software to adhere to social gathering and social distancing directives. Potential visitors to libraries, town halls, museums, and other public facilities are being asked to set an appointment. This allows entities to control the number of people in their space at any given time.

The days of popping into the public library to get a book are over – at least for the time being. Just like private businesses, many public facilities have closed. Widespread stay-at-home measures have impacted these institutions, as well.

But as states begin easing pandemic-related restrictions, both private companies and government-run services are grappling with how to reopen while still respecting social distancing mandates.

Many have turned to online appointment scheduling.

AppointmentPlus is an appointment booking system that has seen a significant uptick in businesses and institutions using the system to control visitor flow.

Bob La Loggia, CEO of AppointmentPlus, noted, "We are being inundated with small businesses, large corporations, and government agencies asking us how online scheduling can help them reopen. Fortunately, our system was designed to make it easy to limit appointments and keep them spaced apart."

Since people are already used to booking appointments for haircuts or to see a doctor, adoption has been a non-issue.

One representative for a public library said, "We were stumped as to how to start letting people come back in, while also protecting their health and safety. Luckily, we decided to try having them make appointments. Once we rolled it out, people started using it immediately. It has worked perfectly for us."

AppointmentPlus™ is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. From the Air Force to local town halls to COVID-19 testing facilities, AppointmentPlus serves all facets of government. Over a half a billion appointments have been booked through the platform since inception. To learn more about AppointmentPlus, click here.

SOURCE AppointmentPlus