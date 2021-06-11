+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
11.06.2021 18:57:00

Public Notice - Alexandra Bridge to reopen to vehicular traffic

GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge is scheduled to reopen on June 14, 2021, at 6 am.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The remainder of the structural steel replacement work will continue mainly from barges. Any required vehicular lane closures after June 14, 2021, will take place during weekday evenings or weekends:

  • Monday to Thursday from 7 pm to 6 am
  • from Friday at 7 pm to Monday at 6 am

The boardwalk will remain open at all times.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende fester. Auch der DAX konnte den Handel im Plus beenden. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche antriebslos. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen