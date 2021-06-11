|
11.06.2021 18:57:00
Public Notice - Alexandra Bridge to reopen to vehicular traffic
GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge is scheduled to reopen on June 14, 2021, at 6 am.
The remainder of the structural steel replacement work will continue mainly from barges. Any required vehicular lane closures after June 14, 2021, will take place during weekday evenings or weekends:
- Monday to Thursday from 7 pm to 6 am
- from Friday at 7 pm to Monday at 6 am
The boardwalk will remain open at all times.
Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
