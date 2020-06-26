Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on Des Allumettes Bridge

PEMBROKE, ON, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane reduction on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Monday, June 29 , from 8 am to 4 pm

During this period, the lanes will be reduced alternatively and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

These reductions will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

Please note that, depending on the weather conditions, the maintenance could be postponed to the next day, Tuesday, June 30, from 8 am to 4 pm.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada