|
29.06.2020 21:00:00
Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on Des Allumettes Bridge
PEMBROKE, ON, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane reduction on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:
- Tuesday, June 30, from 8 am to 4 pm
During this period, the lanes will be reduced alternatively and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.
These reductions will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street stärker -- ATX rettet Gewinn in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen Aufschläge. Anleger in Asien agierten zum Wochenstart vorsichtig.