Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway to accommodate the K-Town Triathlon event during the following period:

Sunday, August 4 , from 8:20 am to 12:30 pm

Alternating traffic will be directed by flagpersons stationed at both ends of the bridge while cyclists are crossing the bridge. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

