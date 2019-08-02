02.08.2019 20:43:00

Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway to accommodate the K-Town Triathlon event during the following period:

  • Sunday, August 4, from 8:20 am to 12:30 pm

Alternating traffic will be directed by flagpersons stationed at both ends of the bridge while cyclists are crossing the bridge. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelskonflikt: ATX verabschiedet sich mit Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Wall Street im Minus --Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Hauptthema ist die Zuspitzung des Handelsstreites. Die europäischen Aktienmärkte hatten am Freitag eine gemeinsame Tendenz: abwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Auch in Asien ging es deutlich bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB