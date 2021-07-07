07.07.2021 21:14:00

Public Notice - Cancellation of planned closure of Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic on Wednesday, July 7th and Thursday July 8th from 7 pm to 6 am following the cancellation of a planned closure as part of the structural steel replacement project.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The boardwalk will remain open at all times.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

