24.11.2020 19:00:00

Public Notice - Lane closure on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

  • Thursday, November 26, from 9 am to 3 pm                                                 

During this period, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period, and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed by one day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

