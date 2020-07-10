10.07.2020 20:00:00

Public Notice - Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, July 10, 2020  Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic intermittently during evenings and weekends for repair work throughout the following period:

  • from Monday, July 27, to Thursday, November 5

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work. Please note that the closures will not be continuous throughout the above-mentioned period. Specific closure dates and times will be provided to the public in advance.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

