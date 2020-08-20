+++ Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchstand! Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++-w-
20.08.2020 21:00:00

Public Notice - Short-duration lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be short-duration lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge for inspection work during the following period:

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge EN (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

  • from Wednesday, August 26, at 10 pm to Thursday, August 27, at 6 am

During this period, all lanes to Ottawa and Gatineau will be closed approximately twice per hour. Flagpersons will control traffic by performing slowdowns or short-duration restraints. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. However, emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross the bridge.

Sidewalks will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of inspections.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Die US-Börsen notieren ohne gemeinsame Richtung. Am heimischen und deutschen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Minuszeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Nachrichten

