20.06.2019 23:46:00
Public Notice: UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on e-Scooters
NORTHBROOK, Illinois, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the e-scooter identified below bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States. These e-scooters have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: e-Scooter, Model UL.1
Manufacturer: KIWIGOGO HONGKONG INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.
Identification on the Products:
The e-scooters bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:
Model Number: UL.1
(UL Mark)
E499628
ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR PERSONAL E-MOBILITY DEVICES
The following markings appear on the packaging:
E-POTENZA UL.1
Battery Capacity: 8 AH / 24 V
(UL Mark)
UL2272
CERTIFIED
E499628
Known to be distributed and sold by: Aleoca (www.aleoca.com) in Singapore, may have been sold by others.
