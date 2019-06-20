20.06.2019 23:46:00

Public Notice: UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on e-Scooters

Release No. 19PN-08

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the e-scooter identified below bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States. These e-scooters have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product:          e-Scooter, Model UL.1

Manufacturer:                KIWIGOGO HONGKONG INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY  

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.

Identification on the Products:

The e-scooters bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

Model Number: UL.1

(UL Mark)

E499628
ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR PERSONAL E-MOBILITY DEVICES

The following markings appear on the packaging:

E-POTENZA UL.1
Battery Capacity: 8 AH / 24 V

(UL Mark)

UL2272
CERTIFIED
E499628

Photographs: To see images go to www.ul.com/news

Known to be distributed and sold by: Aleoca (www.aleoca.com) in Singapore, may have been sold by others.

About UL
UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

Michelle Press

Release No. 19PN-08

Communications Director


UL LLC


847.664.1966


Michelle.Press@ul.com


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg  

SOURCE UL LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Dank der Schützenhilfe der US-Notenbank Fed nahm die Wall Street am Donnerstag weiter Kurs auf neue Rekordstände.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB