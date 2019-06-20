Public Notice: UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on e-Scooters

Release No. 19PN-08

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the e-scooter identified below bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States. These e-scooters have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: e-Scooter, Model UL.1

Manufacturer: KIWIGOGO HONGKONG INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.

Identification on the Products:

The e-scooters bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

Model Number: UL.1

(UL Mark)

E499628

ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR PERSONAL E-MOBILITY DEVICES

The following markings appear on the packaging:

E-POTENZA UL.1

Battery Capacity: 8 AH / 24 V

(UL Mark)

UL2272

CERTIFIED

E499628

Photographs: To see images go to www.ul.com/news

Known to be distributed and sold by: Aleoca (www.aleoca.com) in Singapore, may have been sold by others.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

Michelle Press Release No. 19PN-08 Communications Director

UL LLC

847.664.1966

Michelle.Press@ul.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

SOURCE UL LLC