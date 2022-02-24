24.02.2022 13:37:06

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $445 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $431 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $3.06 billion from $2.40 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $445 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $3.06 Bln vs. $2.40 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten