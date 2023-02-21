Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 13:36:59

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $788 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $318 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $3.14 billion from $3.06 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $788 Mln. vs. $445 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $3.14 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.

