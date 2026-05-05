Aktie
WKN: 852070 / ISIN: US7445731067
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05.05.2026 13:50:53
Public Service Enterprise Maintains FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) maintains its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share.
Further, the company still expects its long-term outlook for compound annual growth for operating earnings of 6 to 8 percent through 2030.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, PEG is trading on the NYSE at $81.62, up $1.18 or 1.46 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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