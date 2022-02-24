|
24.02.2022 14:47:31
Public Service Enterprise Narrows FY22 Operating Earnings Outlook Range - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) narrowed its operating earnings guidance range for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted operating earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, narrower than the prior outlook range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share initiated in September 2021.
On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.49 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
