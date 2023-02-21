|
21.02.2023 13:58:49
Public Service Enterprise Narrows FY23 Operating Earnings View - Update
(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. or PSEG (PEG), while reporting higher fourth-quarter earnings, on Tuesday narrowed its fiscal 2023 forecast for operating earnings.
For the year, the company now expects adjusted operating earnings of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to previous estimate of $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion. In fiscal 2022, adjusted operating earnings were $1.739 billion.
Further, PSEG expects adjusted operating earnings per share in the range of $3.40 to $3.50, compared to previously expected $3.35 to $3.55. In the last year, adjusted operating earnings were $3.47 per share.
On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Further ahead, the company affirmed its long-term outlook for compound annual earnings growth rate of 5 percent to 7 percent through 2027.
PSEG further announced plans to invest over $3.4 billion in its capital programs in 2023. The utility's 2023-2027 planned capital investment program is $15.5 billion to $18 billion, which is expected to produce 6 percent to 7.5 percent compound annual growth in PSE&G's rate base over the five-year period.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|57,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt schloss am Donnerstag etwas fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Gewinne. Die Wall Street kann anfängliche Aufschläge nicht halten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.