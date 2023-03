Public Storage Makes an Aggressive Move to Acquire Life Storage

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT) Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) made an aggressive move earlier this month with an unsolicited offer to acquire its peer Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) in an $11 billion all-stock transaction.The offer was a public attempt to strong arm Life Storage into a deal after the REIT rejected Public Storage's private offer earlier this year. Could this move work, and if so, what would that mean for shareholders? Let's take a closer look to see.Public Storage first made a private bid to acquire Life Storage on Jan. 12, offering 0.4192 share of Public Storage common stock for each share of Life Storage. The offer was valued at about $11 billion, a 19% premium to the 20-day trailing volume weighted average price for both companies.