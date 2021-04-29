Public transport spending up 94%, says Revolut Singapore. 20% cashback campaign extended to end-June

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut Singapore says spending on public transport is up 94% over the months of March and April 2021. This increase coincided with the local workforce's gradual return to the office, with public transport seeing heavier crowds during peak commuting hours.

Sam Chui, Senior Marketing Manager, Revolut Singapore says:

"All Revolut cards support contactless payments and this means customers can use them to pay for bus and train rides. With people returning to the office, public transport usage is most certainly going to pick up. At 20%, Revolut gives customers one of the highest cashbacks* on their public transport spending."

From now till 30 June 2021, Revolut customers can tap into these cashback deals when they use their Revolut debit cards to pay their fares on busses and MRTs.

To enjoy the maximum cashback of 20 percent on their public transport spend, participating customers will need to add a minimum of S$100 to their Revolut account using local bank transfer and pay their public transport fares with their Revolut card in the same month.

For top-up amounts of less than S$100 or for top-ups performed using debit or credit cards, such customers will instead enjoy 2 percent cashback on their public transport spend.

For more information, please read the Terms & Conditions here.

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut gives its customers the power to spend, transfer, and control their money without sky-high fees. Since its launch in 2015, Revolut has expanded significantly beyond its origins as an FX product, adding new features such as Gifting, Rewards, Bill Splitting, Group Vaults and Donations. Revolut's ambition is to be the world's first financial super-app.

Revolut does not charge a fee when customers exchange currencies in-app during London FX trading hours. It now has over 15 million customers and has processed more than 1bn transactions worth over US$100bn.

