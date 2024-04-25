Publication Annual Report 2023 and convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting on May 29 2024

Ghent, April 25, 2024 – 18.30 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Publication annual report and convocation of the ordinary general meeting on May 29 2024

Following the publication of its annual figures on 28 March 2024, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 29 May 2024, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2023. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/ .

There you will find the following documents:

Convocation ordinary general meeting 2024

Information for the shareholders

Procuration ordinary general meeting 2024

Statutory Annual accounts 2023

Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2023

Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2023

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, listed engineering office focusing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its Consultancy and Testing & Monitoring departments, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. Please consult the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ) for a more detailed description of the activities of the Group.

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium

