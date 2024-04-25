|
25.04.2024 18:30:00
Publication Annual Report 2023 and convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting on May 29 2024
Ghent, April 25, 2024 – 18.30 CET – Press release / Regulated information
Publication annual report and convocation of the ordinary general meeting on May 29 2024
Following the publication of its annual figures on 28 March 2024, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 29 May 2024, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2023. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/.
There you will find the following documents:
- Convocation ordinary general meeting 2024
- Information for the shareholders
- Procuration ordinary general meeting 2024
- Statutory Annual accounts 2023
- Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2023
- Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2023
About ABO-Group
ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, listed engineering office focusing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its Consultancy and Testing & Monitoring departments, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. Please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu) for a more detailed description of the activities of the Group.
For more information:
Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88
Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABO-Group Environment NVmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ABO-Group Environment NVmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ABO-Group Environment NV
|5,35
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.