Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts and 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

2022 Annual Report and Accounts and 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and Form of Proxy have today been submitted for inspection at the UKLA’s document viewing facility via the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Hard copies of these documents have been mailed to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at 90 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 4EZ on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 11 am.

Should it become appropriate to revise the current arrangements for the AGM, any such changes will be notified to shareholders through our website (www.osb.co.uk) and, where appropriate, by announcement made by the Company to a Regulatory Information Service.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat

t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

t: 020 7404 5959

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB Group PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semicommercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model. OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.

Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

