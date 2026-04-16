Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
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16.04.2026 13:23:05
Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
16 April 2026
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("Annual Report"), its 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") and Form of Proxy on the Company’s website: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/
Printed copies of the above documents are being posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy communications.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
AGM Arrangements
The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday 21 May 2026 at the Company’s offices at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY.
ENDS
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|424180
|EQS News ID:
|2309802
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|1,66
|1,22%
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