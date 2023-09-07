|
07.09.2023 17:53:45
Publication of a Circular - Notice of General Meeting
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
7 September 2023
Publication of a circular
On 7 September 2023, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million (the "Offer").
The Company has also published a circular convening a general meeting to be held at 10.30 a.m. on 11 October 2023 at the offices of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR. At the general meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve: (i) share issuance authorities in relation to the Offer; and (ii) amendments to the Company's articles of association in order to extend the date of the next continuation vote to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2030.
The Circular is available to download from the Company's website, www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk, subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospectus will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information please contact:
Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management
Tel: 020 7523 4837
Important Information
This announcement and the information contained herein is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.
The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom and the availability of the Offer to persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of relevant jurisdictions. Therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom will need to inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable requirements.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|0,45
|2,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.