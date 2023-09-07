Publication of a Circular - Notice of General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

7 September 2023

On 7 September 2023, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million (the "Offer").

The Company has also published a circular convening a general meeting to be held at 10.30 a.m. on 11 October 2023 at the offices of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR. At the general meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve: (i) share issuance authorities in relation to the Offer; and (ii) amendments to the Company's articles of association in order to extend the date of the next continuation vote to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2030.

The Circular is available to download from the Company's website, www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk, subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospectus will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

