14.02.2023 12:38:15

Publication of a supplementary prospectus

Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
14 February 2023

Molten Ventures VCT plc (the "Company") announces that it published a supplementary prospectus on 14 February 2023 in connection with the Offer for Subscription that opened on 27 October 2022 ("Supplementary Prospectus").

The Supplementary Prospectus is required following the publication of an updated unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2022.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available to view at the online viewing facility of the National Storage Mechanism at the following website address:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus is available, free of charge from the Company's registered office, St Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6HD and on the Company’s website, investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/vct and the Administrator’s website at www.downing.co.uk/existing-investor/molten-ventures-vct-plc


