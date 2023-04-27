27.04.2023 12:25:15

Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

27 April 2023

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc is pleased to announce that the Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer for subscription for B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company, details of which were set out in a prospectus issued by the Company on 26 August 2022 (the "Offer”).

The Supplementary Prospectus relates to the publication of the annual report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 on 21 April 2023.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, and copies will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, and from the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/.

The Offer by the Company remains open for the 2023/24 tax year.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk


