Publication of a transparency notification

La Hulpe (Belgium), May 13, 2024, 7.00 p.m. CET – Regulated Information – Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) has received a transparency notification from Francisco Partners dated May 8, 2024. This transparency notification indicates that Francisco Partners (through FP Credit Partners GP II Management, LLC) has dropped below the thresholds of 3% as a result of a passive crossing of a threshold. Francisco Partners has thus crossed in a downward way the thresholds of 3%.

Content of the notification

The notification dated May 8, 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Passing crossing of a threshold. Downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A person that notifies alone.

Person subject to the notification requirement: FP Credit Partners GP II Management, LLC, with address Maples Corporate Service Limited PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.

Date of the transaction: May 3, 2024.

Threshold that is crossed: 3%.

Denominator: 37.131.654.

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities FP Credit Partners GP II Management LLC 1,082862 1.082.862 Subtotal 1,082862 1.082.862 0 2,92% TOTAL 1.082.862 0 2,92% 0%





B) Equivalent Financial Instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument







Expiration date Exercise period or date #of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights







Settlement TOTAL 0 0,00%









TOTAL (A+B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 1.082.862 2,92%









Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: The notifying entity, FP Credit Partners GP II Management, LLC, is the ultimate controlling entity of FP Credit Partners II, L.P. ("FPCP”) and FP Credit Partners Phoenix II, L.P. ("FPCPP”). The Unifiedpost Group SA shares reported on this Notification are held by the FPCP and FPCPP entities. FP Credit Partners GP II Management, LLC is not a controlled entity.

Additional information: On 03/05/2024, UnifiedPost carried out a capital increase, as a result of which the total number of voting rights (the "denominator") now comes to 37.131.654. Pursuant to Article 6, § 3, of the Transparency Law, a transparency notification must also be made in the event of a passive crossing of a threshold. In this case, there was a downwards crossing of the lowest threshold. FP Credit Partners GP II Management, LLC is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Varia

The full transparency notification can be found consulted on the Company’s website, here .

Contact

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Unifiedpost Group

alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on "Documents”, "Identity” and "Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers.

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record.

2023 turnover €191 million

1.200+ employees

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG.

Warning about future statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, future expectations, opinions and other future-oriented statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost Group on the markets in which it is active. Such future-oriented statements are based on the current insights and assumptions of management concerning future events. They naturally include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which seem justified at the time that the statements are made but may possibly turn out to be inaccurate. The actual results, performance or events may differ essentially.

from the results, performance or events which are expressed or implied in such future-oriented statements. Except where required by the applicable legislation, Unifiedpost Group shall assume no obligation to update, elucidate or improve future-oriented statements in this press release in the light of new information, future events or other elements and shall not be held liable on that account. The reader is warned not to rely unduly on future-oriented statements.

