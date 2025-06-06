NV Bekaert Aktie

NV Bekaert für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C8J5 / ISIN: BE0974258874

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.06.2025 07:10:00

Publication of a transparency notification

Publication of a transparency notification
(in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On 4 June 2025, NV Bekaert SA crossed the threshold of 5%.

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold

  • Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

    • Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert, Chasséveld 1, 4811 DH Breda, Nederland
    • NV Bekaert SA, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 4 June 2025

  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%

  • Denominator: 52 701 148

    • Notified Details:

Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
Holders of voting rightsNumber of voting rightsNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
  Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert17 563 78617 563 786 33.33% 
NV Bekaert SA2 719 5681 807 183 3.43% 
TOTAL20 283 35419 370 969036.76%0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: NV Bekaert SA is controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert. Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert is not controlled.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NV Bekaert SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.