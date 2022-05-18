|
18.05.2022 06:46:05
Publication of Annual Report 2021/2022 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
The invitation to the 21st Ordinary Shareholders Meeting on 10 June 2022 has been sent to the shareholders of HBM Healthcare Investments today.
In accordance with the Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus, issued by the Swiss Federal Council, the shareholders are not permitted to participate in person. All shareholders are kindly asked to exercise their rights exclusively through the independent proxy by way of written or electronic instruction and power of attorney.
The detailed invitation with all motions of the Board of Directors is displayed on the Companys website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.
Agenda for the 21st Ordinary Shareholders Meeting on 10 June 2022
HBM Healthcare Investments also published today its Annual Report 2021/2022 on the Companys website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/financial-reports.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1355041
|
