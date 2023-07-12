|
12.07.2023 16:59:21
Publication of Annual Report and Accounts
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding PLC
Publication of Annual Report and Accounts
Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its 2023 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023.
A copy of the 2023 Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and will also shortly will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A hard copy version of the Annual Report 2023 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 ('AGM Notice') will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications on or around 21 July 2023. The AGM Notice will be made available to shareholders who have not elected to receive paper communications on the same date.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|257299
|EQS News ID:
|1678775
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,10
|0,96%
