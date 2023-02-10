10.02.2023 18:04:50

Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022

Nanterre, 10 February 2023

Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022

VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements.
The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2022 and the report on the financial statements for 2022 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-annual-reports/pages/index.htm

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 


 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen

10.02.23 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.02.23 VINCI Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.23 VINCI Buy UBS AG
09.02.23 VINCI Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.02.23 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 105,44 -0,79% VINCI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen