|
10.02.2023 18:04:50
Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022
Nanterre, 10 February 2023
Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022
VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements.
The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2022 and the report on the financial statements for 2022 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-annual-reports/pages/index.htm
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
