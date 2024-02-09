Nanterre, 9th February 2024

Publication of audited consolidated financial statements

at 31 December 2023

VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements.

The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2023 and the report on the financial statements for 2023 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-annual-reports/pages/index.htm

