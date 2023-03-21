|
21.03.2023 18:00:00
Publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's 2022 Universal registration document
Paris, March 21, 2023
Press release: publication of Compagnie de Financement
Foncier’s 2022
Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) including the annual financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 21, 2023 under the number D.23-0124.
This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
"Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS
Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr
