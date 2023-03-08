Publication of exemption document in relation to the proposed combination of Chr. Hansen and Novozymes, confirmation of outlook for 2022/23 and proposed candidates to the Board of Directors of the com

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART), IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



March 8, 2023 – Company announcement no. 3





On December 12, 2022, Novozymes A/S ("Novozymes") and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ("Chr. Hansen") announced that Novozymes and Chr. Hansen had entered into a merger agreement to combine by way of a statutory merger of the two companies (the "Combination") and thereby create a leading global biosolutions partner, with Novozymes as the continuing company for which Novozymes and Chr. Hansen jointly will develop a new name and brand (the "Combined Company"). Reference is made to Chr. Hansen's company announcement no. 13 of December 12, 2022.

Novozymes and Chr. Hansen will today through separate company announcements publish notices to convene their respective extraordinary general meetings to vote on the Combination.

As stated in Chr. Hansen's company announcement no. 13, 2022, each of the Novozymes Board of Directors and the Chr. Hansen Board of Directors support the Combination and unanimously recommend their respective shareholders to vote in favor of and adopt the Combination and the other proposals to be put forward by the Novozymes Board of Directors and the Chr. Hansen Board of Directors, respectively, in relation to the Combination.

